Court lists for Morecambe and Lancaster 26/02/19

The following people were dealt with by Lancaster magistrates:

ASHTON, David Andrew (41), no fixed address. Criminal damage. Community order. Compensation £500.

ASTIN, Steffan Sonny Patrick (37), Ryelands Road, Lancaster. Drug driving. Fined £200, victim services fund £30, disqualified for three years.

BARKER, Howard (28), Carr Lane, Middleton. Criminal damage. Fined £253, victim services fund £30, costs £85. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

BIDDULPH, Darren Justin (48), Tarnsyke Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting x6. Community order revoked and new order with drug rehabilitation requirement given. Theft. Community order with curfew and tagging. Compensation £80. Theft x3. Assault. Community order with curfew and tagging. Compensation £279.98.

BRINDLE, David (28), Bowland Road, Heysham. Sent threatening text messages. Costs £65. Community order with electronic tagging and curfew.

BURGESS, Lisa Louise, Derby Road, Lancaster. In charge of dangerous dog. Dog to be destroyed unless appeal lodged. Community order. Surcharge £85, costs £85. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

BURNS, Jack (21), Harcourt Road, Lancaster. Assault. Restraining order. Compensation £100, costs £50.

COOPER, Sam Richard (27), Water Street, Lancaster. Theft. Fined £80, victim services fund £30.

COWSILL, Stephen (45), Westminster Road, Morecambe. Theft. Discharged conditionally for six months. Surcharge £20.

CREWE, Simon Jonathan (48), Altham Road, Morecambe. Driving without due care and attention. Fined £350, victim services fund £34, costs £800, six points on licence.

CURTIS, Christopher Tony (23), Clarendon Road, Morecambe. Criminal damage x2. Assault. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Compensation £340.

DANVERS, Jack William (24), Low Road, Halton. Possessed cannabis. Fined £85, victim services fund £30, costs £85. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

DEVANEY, Leon, Slyne Road, Lancaster, Failed to ensure child attended school. Discharged conditionally for six months. Fined £20.

EDMONDSON-FLETCHER, Lauren Paige (19), Lansdowne Road, Morecambe. Driving without insurance. Absolute discharge.

FEAR, Stephen (21), Euston Road, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

GILHAM, Brian Joseph (52), Sycamore Grove, Lancaster. Theft x6. Community order with drug rehabilitation requirement. Failed to comply with community order. Fined £50. Theft. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Victim services fund £20, costs £85.

HIGGINS, Christopher David (29), Langdale Road, Lancaster. Theft. Burglary. Fined £40, 12 month suspended jail sentence. Surcharge £115, costs £85. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

HILL, Darren George (34), Pemberton Drive, Morecambe. Breached non-molestation order. Fined £116, victim services fund £30, costs £135.

HINCHCLIFFE, Darren (32), Ullswater Road, Lancaster. Drink driving. Victim services fund £30, costs £85, disqualified for three years.

HOLMES, Billy (27), Cotton Square, Lancaster. Drug driving x2. Driving while disqualified. Community order. Costs £85. Banned for three years.

HOUSE, Jack Joshua (20), Whinsfell View, Lancaster. Used threatening words/behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Victim services fund £20, costs £85. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

HOWARD, Margaret Jayne (50), Fairhope Avenue, Lancaster. Assault. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Victim services fund £20, costs £85.

HOWSON, Ella Jane (20), Langdale Road, Lancaster. Theft x2. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation £70, victim services fund £20.

HUMPAGE, James Edward (35), Ryelands Road, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Assault. Fined £113, victim services fund £30, costs £85.

JARVIS, Lesley Louise (35), Cedar Road, Lancaster. Breached restraining order. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, victim services fund £20.

JEPHCOTT, Thomas Peter (27), Kentmere Road, Lancaster. Breached non-molestation order. Victim services fund £115. Jailed for 30 days suspended for eight months.

JOHNSTON, Lee (46), Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster. Possessed class C drugs, burglary. Community order with curfew and tagging. Victim services fund £85.

KHANNA, Meenakshi, Haverbreaks Road, Lancaster. Failed to comply with work required by Housing Act. Fined £2,000, victim services fund £200, costs £2,085.64.

KIPPEN, Finlay James (18), Greythwaite Court, Lancaster. Theft. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, victim services fund £20, costs £90.

LLOYD, David William (28), Gressingham Drive, Lancaster. Driving without insurance. Fined £180, victim services fund £30, banned for 23 months.

MADDEN, Louis (23), Brantwood Avenue, Morecambe. Assault. Fined £220, compensation £50, victim services fund £30, costs £85.

MAGUIRE, Donna (35), Bowland Road, Heysham. Non-payment of fine. Sum part remitted.

MAGUIRE, Lee (44), Burford Drive, Heysham. Produced cannabis. Fined £260, costs £85, victim services fund £30.

MCDONALD, Amanda, Harcourt Road, Lancaster. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fined £440, victim services fund £44, costs £200.

MISTER CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED, St Leonard’s Gate, Lancaster. Application for contested costs. Ordered to pay costs of £8,300 to Lancaster City Council.

MISTER, Zubeir Yakub (42), Standen Park House, Lancaster. Liability order in respect of unpaid non-domestic rates and costs. Liability order made for £93.

MORTON, Oliver (34), Penhale Court, Heysham. Assaulted a police officer. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £120, compensation £50, costs £115. Conditional discharge for 12 months.