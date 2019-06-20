Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe 20/06/19

The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster:

BAILEY, Wayne (31), Ravens Close, Lancaster. Drug driving. £300 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from driving for 3 years.

BARRATT, Louise Ashley (30), Lancaster Road, Morecambe. Shoplifting. Fine £120, costs £115.

BENNETT, Donna Marie (35), Sycamore Gardens, Heysham. Failed to send child to school. Fined £440, costs £164.

BLAMIRE, Liam Stuart (33), West Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £69.98, costs £20.

BROWN, Ryan, Ambleside Road, Lancaster. Failed to comply with request for information under the Environment Act. Fined £440, costs £677.

CASSON, Callum Lee (20), Ashbourne Close, Lancaster. Assault x2. Community order with curfew. £170 costs. £100 compensation.

CASSON, Sandra (39), Aldcliffe Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting x2. 12 month conditional discharge. £55 compensation.

CATON, Robert Andrew (46), Applegarth Road, Heysham. No insurance. Eight penalty points. Fined £315, costs £116.

COCKER, Lyndsey Dawn (30), Devon Place, Lancaster. Speeding. Three penalty points, fined £40, costs £115.

COOPER, Simon Peter (48), Melbourne Road, Lancaster. Assault. Community order. £200 compensation. £85 costs.

DAVIES, Stevie James Owen (24), Teasel Walk, Morecambe. Criminal damage. £40 fine, £100 compensation, £115 costs.

DOHERTY, Andrew Charles (21), Trafalgar Road, Lancaster. Drove otherwise than in accordance with a license, no insurance, drove without due care and attention. 18 month driving ban, compensation £885.

FEAR, Jamie Thomas (28), Victoria Court, Lancaster. Failed to comply with supervision requirements. Fined £40, costs £60.

FEATON, Isaac Lee (19), Long Marsh Lane, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fine £120, costs £15. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

FRENCH, Daniel Alan (30), Marsh Street, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. 12 month conditional discharge. £115 costs.

GREENHAM, Darren Richard (41), Mallowdale Avenue, Morecambe. Drug driving. Fine £135, costs £180, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

HARNEY, Kerry Ann (32), Oxcliffe Road, Heysham. Driving without due care and attention. Five penalty points, fined £282, costs £115.

HOLDEN, Nathan (28), Fife Street, Lancaster. Drug driving. Breached a conditional discharge. Fine £120, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

JAKAR, Jayhu (35), Heathfoot Avenue, Heysham. Driving while disqualified. 8 weeks jail suspended for 12 months. £200 costs. Banned from driving for 24 months.

MCDONNELL, Camilla Sheila (35), Fleet Green, Lancaster. Assault. Community order with 14 day curfew and electronic tag. Compensation £100, costs £85.

MCMAHON, Ryan Thomas (25), Combermere Grove, Heysham. Drug driving. Fine £120, costs £15. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

MURPHY, Alan George (30), Springfield Street, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly. Conditional discharge for six months. Costs £105.

NORMAN, Laura Jane (34), Broadway, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fine £230, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

NOWACKI, Lukasz Tadausz (38), Ennerdale Avenue, Morecambe. Drink driving. 12 month community order with 100 hours unpaid work. Costs £170, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

PARK, Thomas John Samuel (19), Haweswater Place, Morecambe. Breached restraining order. Six weeks prison, costs £115. Assault x 2, community order for 12 months with 100 hours unpaid work. Restraining order, compensation £100, costs £170.

PARKINSON, Lewis (20), Artlebeck Road, Caton. Travelled on a railway without paying. Compensation £8.20. Fined £220, costs £180.

PATERSON, David (28), Parliament Street, Morecambe. Failed to provide information relating the identity of a driver. Six penalty points. Fined £660, costs £151.

QUIRK, Gareth Patrick (35), Balmoral Road, Morecambe. Breached community order. Order varied to include 110 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

SMALLMAN, Charlotte (23), Midland Terrace, Carnforth. Speeding. Three penalty points, fined £96, costs £115.

SMITH, Nicholas James (31), Cleveleys Avenue, Lancaster. Failed to provide a specimen of breath. 12 month community order with 50 hours unpaid work. Costs £170, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

SZEJBACH, Dawid (20), Tarnbrook Road, Heysham. No insurance. Six penalty points. Fined £660, costs £151.

TAYLOR, Carly Mary. Lancaster Road, Carnforth. Failed to send child to school. Fined £80, costs £150.

TAYLOR, Robert Daniel (37), Mount Avenue, Lancaster. Breached community requirement of a suspended sentence. Order varied to include 130 hours unpaid work. Costs £60.

THOMPSON, Georgina (55), West Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting. 12 month conditional discharge. £20 costs.

TOCHER, Mark, Ambleside Road, Lancaster. Failed to provide information under the Environment Act. Fined £440, costs £677.

TOWNEND, Victoria (26), Norton Road, Heysham. No insurance. Six penalty points. Fined £250, costs £115.

WHITE, Carlvin Christopher (40), Dumbartion Road, Lancaster. Breached restraining order. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and 80 hours unpaid work, compensation £100, costs £235.

WHITEHEAD, Hannah (27), Sunderland Drive, Morecambe. Neglect. Community order with rehabilitation requirement. Costs £170.

WILKINSON, Stephen Jordan (25), Windholme, Lancaster. Criminal damage x 2. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £80, costs £20.

WRIGHT, Kirsty (25), Seawell Avenue, Heysham. Assault. Community order with rehabilitation requirement. Costs £100.