Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe 08/10/19

The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster:

BALLANTYNE, Debbie Louise (36), Wheatfield Mews, Lancaster. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly. Fine £80, costs £150.

BRENNAN, Eamon, Globe Drive, Morecambe. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly. Fine £440, costs £104.

BROWN, Ryan Leslie Shaun (27), Broadway, Skerton, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay.

BURNS, Sarah, Harcourt Road, Lancaster. Failed to ensure a c hild attended regularly. Fine £440, costs £164.

COULTON, Lee William (37), Hubert Place, Lancaster. Fraud. Compensation £107.61.

COULTON, Terrence David (60), Hammerton Hall Close, Lancaster. Assault, shoplifting, breached conditional discharge. 12 month conditional discharge, compensation £50, no action taken on breach.

COWARD, Stephen Alec (42), Watery Lane, Lancaster. Assault. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £320.

ELLIS, Alison Jane (48), Bare Lane, Morecambe. In charge of a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit. Fine £219, costs £630, 10 penalty points.

FISHWICK, James Aaron (24), Bank House Lane, Silverdale. Drink driving. 12 month driving ban. Fined £184, costs £115.

GARDINER, Ryan Lee (28), Granville Road, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £40, costs £30.

GRIBBIN, Cheryl (38), Globe Drive, Morecambe. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly. Fine £440, costs £104.

HAWKESFORD, Paul Spencer (51), Hornby Terrace, Morecambe. Failed to give information to identify a driver. Fine £180, costs £205, 6 penalty points.

HENNEDY, Darren (48), Ellwood Square, Lancaster. Drink driving. 17 month driving ban. Fined £276, costd £115.

HOWSON, Ella Jane (21), Langdale Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting x 2, breached conditional discharge. Six month community order with drug rehabilitation and residential requirement. Compensation £550.

JACKSON, Adam Martin (18), Hest Bank Lane, Hest Bank. Drink driving. 14 month driving ban. Fined £184, costs £115.

KINNISH, Chantelle (33), Melling Court, Morecambe. Fraud x 2, theft, non-payment of fine. Compensation £45, £295 remitted from fine.

KOCHADZHI, Sinan (26), Queen Street, Morecambe. Took a vehicle without consent, no insurance. Six penalty points, Fined £230, costs £115.

KUBIAK, Pawel Miecyzslaw (40), Farleton Old Road, Claughton. Failed to give information to identify a driver. Fine £660, costs £316, 6 penalty points.

MALLON, Stephen James (44), Cypress Close, Lancaster. Possession of diazepam. Nine month conditional discharge, costs £20, drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

ROGAN, Cody (24), Marine Road West, Morecambe. Assaulted a police officer. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement. Fined £10, compensation £50, costs £170.

SINGLETON, James Daniel (33), Byron Road, Morecambe. Theft. Conditional discharge for 24 months. Costs £105.

SMITH, Simon Norman (34), Kingsway, Heysham. Drink driving, non-payment of fine. 12 month driving ban. Fined £293, costs £115, further time to pay fine ordered.

TOCHER, Mark Edward (38), Broadway, Skerton, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay.

VANDERBRINK, Ben Nicholas (31), Hampton Road, Heysham. Drink driving. 18 month driving ban. Fined £161, costs £115.