Court listings for Morecambe and Lancaster 12/03/19

The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster:

BERRY, Nicholas Berry (57), Merefell Road, Bolton-le-Sands. Harrassment. 12 month community order with rehabilitation requirement. Fined £55. Costs £205.

BLAMIRE, Liam Stuart (33), West Road, Lancaster. Assault. Fined £54. Costs £80. Compensation £50.

BROWNING, Graham Carl (27), Delamere Avenue, Heysham. Failed to provide a specimin of breath, driving while disqualified. 10 weeks prison suspended for 12 months. Costs £200. Three year driving ban.

CHALMERS, Kathleen Frances (34), Globe Drive, Heysham. Used threatening words or behaviour. Fined £80. Costs £115.

COLLINS, Kyle (19), Kingsway, Heysham. Drug driving case reopened, drove otherwise than in accordance with licence, no insurance. Original sentence set aside. Banned for 15 months. Compensation £750.

CROPPER, David L (78), Church Brow Close, Bolton-le-Sands. Speeding. Fined £40. Costs £60.

KELLY, Catherine (40), Riverview Court, Morecambe. Used threatening words or behaviour. Costs £115. Fined £80.

KNOTT, Izaac, Matthew (24), Ingleton Drive, Lancaster. Assault. 12 month conditional discharge. 12 month restraining order. Costs £120.

MCGONNELL, Shaun Robert (22), Broadway, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Compensation £200.

MCKENZIE, Scott (36), William Street, Carnforth. Drink driving. Fined £115. Costs £230, 10 points on driving license.

PRICE, Jay Barry (21), Pinfold Street, Lancaster. Used threatening words or behaviour. Fined £40. Costs £115.

SMITH, Steven. Lupton Place, Lancaster. Failed to pay vehicle back duty. Fined £440. Ordered to pay excise back duty of £135.83. Costs £134.

WEBSTER, William Mark (56), Penny Street, Lancaster. Resisted a PC, Assault. Fined £160. Costs £115. Compensation £50.