Court listings for Morecambe and Lancaster 05/03/19

The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster:

ASKEW, John Marcus (37), Main Street, Warton. Assault. Conditional discharge for 12 months, restraining order, costs £140.

AVISON, Steven Lee (36), St Margaret’s Road, Morecambe. Breached community order. Order varied to include rehabilitation activity requirement.

BOOTH, Nigel (59), Fairfield Road, Heysham. Harassment. Restraining order. Fine £242, costs £115.

COLLINS, Kyle, (19), Kingsway, Heysham. Criminal damage. Fine £132, compensation £252, costs £115.

COULTON, Lee William (36), Hubert Place, Lancaster. Theft, breached a conditional discharge. Compensation £12, costs £20. No action taken on breach.

CUFFE, Paige Leigh (26), Chestnut Grove, Lancaster. Theft, breached a conditional discharge. Fine £40, compensation £65.

CUMMISKEY, James Anthony (31), Chestnut Grove, Lancaster. Drug driving. Fine £120, costs £30. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

CURRIE, Ciaran Joseph (19), Coniston Road, Lancaster. Criminal damage, sent text message intending to cause distress or anxiety, theft, assault. Community order with rehabilitation, 12 month restraining order, fined £10, compensation £60.

DUNN, William Louden (36), c/o Parkview Close, Morecambe. Breached community order. Dealt with for original offence of breaching restraining order, 90 days jail, suspended for six months.

FOSTER-WILLIAMS, Ashley Alexander, (29), Alexandra Road, Morecambe. Assault. Fine £405, compensation £100, costs £290.

GALLAGHER, Sean Daniel (37), Austwick Road, Lancaster. Criminal damage, breached a conditional discharge. Fined £230, compensation £400, costs £115.

KELLY, Andrew James (32), Dallam Avenue, Morecambe. Assault. Curfew for two weeks with tag, restraining order, compensation £50, costs, £185.

MISTER, Zubeir Yakub (42), Standen Park House, Lancaster. Complaint for liability order for unpaid non-domestic rates and costs. Liability order made for £2841.50, costs £5275.

MUSGRAVE, Jack Kenneth (26), Bowland Road, Heysham. Assault. Threatening words/behaviour. Community order with alcohol treatment. Fined £50, compensation £50, costs £50.

NICHOLSON, Richard (44), Cedar Road, Lancaster. Theft. Discharged conditionally for six months. Compensation £75, victim services fund £20, costs £85.

OWEN, Keith (63), Buckden Place, Heysham. Theft. Community order with 150 hours unpaid work. Costs £170.

PARKER, Dean Stuart (30), Kilnbank, Morecambe. Assault. Fined £120, victim services fund £30, costs £100.

PARSONS, Terrence (43), West End Road, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. To be detained in courthouse until court rises or pay sum.

PHILLIPS, Sheila (64), Leycester Drive, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Fined £180, compensation £931.28, victim services fund £30, costs £310.

RAE, Amy (35), Watery Lane, Lancaster. Failed to supply blood specimen when suspected of driving offence. Fined £135, victim services fund £30, costs £100, banned for 12 months.

RICHMOND, Robert (29), Hill Street, Carnforth. Drink driving. Fined £330. Surcharge for victim services fund £33, costs £85. Banned for 17 months.

ROWE, Shane Lee (26), West End Road, Morecambe. Possessed cannabis. Discharged conditionally for six months. Victim services fund £20, costs £85, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

ROYLE, Daisy Louise (33), Anthony Road, Lancaster. Possession of cannabis. Assault x4. Compensation £100, fined £240, cannabis to be destroyed.

SCOTT, Jordana Louise, Ellwood Square, Lancaster. Fly-tipping. Fined £400, victim services fund £40, costs £260.

SMITH, Christopher Michael (33), Lancaster. Theft x3. Discharged conditionally for six months, compensation £25, victim services fund £20.

SMITH, Stephen Brian (45), Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Victim services fund £20.

SPENCER, David James Oliver (29), Aldingham Court, Morecambe. Assault. Jailed for 16 weeks. Compensation £150.

STEELE, Blake Randell (26), Hillam Lane, Cockerham. Drink driving. Fined £365, victim services fund £36, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

THOMPSON, Sarah Joanne (35), Thornton Road, Morecambe. Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for six months. Compensation £100, victim services fund £20, costs £50.

WALKER, Joshua Stephen Lawrence (20), Thornton Road, Morecambe. Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Compensation £400, victim services fund £20, costs £85.

WHITHAM, Sophie Lauren (22), Mawson Mews, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £300, victim services fund £30, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

WILLIAMSON, Matthew Edward William (36), Clarendon Road, Lancaster. Breached community order, dealt with for original offences of driving while disqualified, drink driving. Community order with curfew. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

WILSON, Lee Paul (25), Coronation Way, Lancaster. Possession of drugs. Resisted police officer in execution of duty. Community order with 60 hours unpaid work. Cannabis to be destroyed. Victim services surcharge £85, costs £400.

WORRALL, Shirley (57), Main Street, Wray. Drink driving. Fined £300, victim services fund £30, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

YOUNG, Robert (46), Mainway, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £60, victim services fund £30, costs £30.

YOUNG, Robert Ian (46), Clarendon Road, Morecambe. Breached community order. Order varied. Drunk and disorderly. Discharged conditionally for six months. Victim services fund £20, costs £85.