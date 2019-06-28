Court listings for Lancaster and Morecambe 27/06/19

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

ABBASI, Bahman (29), Parliament Street, Lancaster. Harassment. Discharged consitionally for 12 months. Costs £60.

AIREY, Sean Robert (18), Croston Road, Garstang. Speeding. Fined £160. Costs £115. Banned from driving for 56 days.

ASHE, Robert (57), Aldingham Court, Morecambe. Failed to give information to police regarding driver of vehicle. Fined £120. Costs £115. Six points on licence.

BAPU, Adnaan Manuf (20), Coulson Road, Lancaster. Speeding. Fined £40. Costs £115. Three points on licence.

BERESFORD, Shaun (35), Melbourne Road, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £30. Costs £30.

BODUROV, Krasimir (35), Gladstone Terrace, Lancaster. Driving without due care and attention. Fined £440. Costs £129. Five penalty points on licence.

BRENNAN, Sarah Amanda (28), M awson Mews, Lancaster. Resisteda Police Constable. Fined £80, costs £30.

BROWN, Louise Anne (33), Kingsway, Heysham. Speeding. Fined £440. Costs £129. Four points on licence.

BURKE, Carn Ryan (29), Norfolk Street, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

CARPENTER, Barry, Whalley Road, Lancaster. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fined £40. Costs £90.

CARPENTER, Joyce, Whalley Road, Lancaster. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fined £60. Costs £90.

CARTWRIGHT, Mark Wayne (42), Balmoral Road, Morecambe. Breached restraining order x2, assault. Community order with electronic tagging. Costs £170. Compensation £50.

CATLOW, Dave (53), Heysham Mossgate Road, Heysham. Failed to give information to police regarding driver of vehicle. Fined £660. Costs £151. Six points on licence.

COWSILL, Stephen (45), Westminster Road, Morecambe. Breached supervision order. Fined £40. Costs £60.

DAWSON, Shirley Anne (55), Haylot Square, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay.

DINSDALE-RIDING, Devon (26), Main Street, Overton. Speeding. Fined £40. £115 costs, three points on licence.

ELLERAY, Michael (37), Quernmore Road, Lancaster. Assault. Criminal damage x2. Conditional discharge for 12 months, compensation £100, costs £20.

HOWITT, Stuart (38), Main Road, Slyne. Driving without insurance. Fined £660. Costs £151. Six points on licence.

JAMES, Karen (51), Penrhyn Road, Lancaster. Drink driving. Community order with 300 hours unpaid work, 32 month driving ban, costs £85.

JOHNSON, Aneta, Dudley Street, Morecambe. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fined £220. Costs £150.

JOHNSTON, William John (35), Globe Drive, Morecambe.Driving without insurance. Fine £660, costs £316. Eight penalty points.

JOWETT, Josh Alan (22), Avondale Road, Lancaster. Speeding. Fined £279. Costs £115. Six points on licence.

JOYCE, Alastair McFarlane (32), Firs Road, Milnthorpe. Exposed genitals in public. Fined £192, costs £115.

KERRY, Anthony Paul (53), Borwick Court, Morecambe. Driving without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with licence, drug driving. Community order with curfew. Costs £170. Banned from driving for four years.

KITCHEN, David (46), Conder Place, Lancaster. Resisted police officer. Breached suspended sentence. Fined £90. Costs £115.

MCGONNELL, Darren (35), Redwing Close, Heysham. Drink driving. Fined £384, costs £123, banned from driving for 24 months.

MCGUIRE, David Daniel (32), Marine Drive, Hest Bank. Speeding. Fined £40. Costs £115. Three points on licence.

MCGREGOR, James John (31), Lancaster Road, Cockerham. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay.

MCMAHON, Thomas (48), Clarendon Road West, Morecambe. Shoplifting. Compensation £270.

MISTRY, Bhavinbhai Vinaybhai (21), Chelsea Mews, Lancaster. Drink driving. 12 month driving ban, fined £80, costs £30.

MOON, Jason Keith (36), Ashton Road, Lancaster. Assault, criminal damage. Community order with 26 week curfew and rehabilitation activity requirement. Compensation £250, costs £85.

NELSON, Stacy Louise (25), Whitby Road, Morecambe. Failed to give information to police regarding driver of vehicle. Fined £660. Costs £151. Six points on licence.

PODD, Lisa Marie (36), Tarnsyke Road, lancaster. Shoplifting x3. Community order, costs £85.

ROBINSON, Jennifer Sarah (45), Burdock Walk, Morecambe. Obstructed a Police Constable. 12 month conditional discharge, costs £105.

SEVINIK, Yunus (31), Canterbury Close, Garstang. Failed to give information to police regarding driver of vehicle. Fined £660. Costs £161. Six points on licence.

SHARPLES, Stephen Mark (33), Canterbury Close, Garstang. Failed to give information to police regarding driver of vehicle. Fined £559. Costs £151. Six points on licence.

STONEBANKS, Christopher (36), Back Market Street, Carnforth. Dishonestly caused to be wasted or diverted a quantity of electricity. Possession of drugs. Fined £120. Costs £30.

TAYLOR, Robert Daniel (37), Mount Avenue, Lancaster. Driving without due care and attention. Fined £440. Costs £129. Banned from driving for six months.

THOMAS, Reece Liam (19), Mayfield Avenue, Lancaster. Had knuckle duster in public. Possession of drugs. Community order with curfew, drugs to be destroyed, costs £135.

THOMPSON, Georgina (55), West Road, Lancaster. Two counts of shoplifting. 12 month conditional discharge. Compensation £171.65. Costs £20.

TOWNSON, Craig Derek (49), Sycamore Gardens, Heysham. Speeding. Fined £116. Costs £115. Three points on licence.

WHELAN, Chantell Rose (19), Derby Road, Lancaster. Assault, two counts of assault on a Police Constable. Fined £200, compensation £75.

WRIGHT, Kirsty (30), Devonshire Road, Morecambe. Speeding. Fined £220. Costs £115. Three points on licence.