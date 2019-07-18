Court listings for Lancaster and Morecambe 18/07/19

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court:

ASHBY, Mark, (33), Rectory Gardens, Cockerham. Drink driving. Fine £409, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

BARNES, Adam (42), Norland Drive, Heysham. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £440. Costs £129.

BURGESS, Lisa Louise, (41), Mayfield Avenue, Lancaster. Breached a community order. Order varied to include rehabilitation requirement.

BURROW, Katrina Susan (27), Whinsfell View, Morecambe. Driving under the influence of drugs. 12 month driving ban, fined £120, costs £115.

CARE, Lisa Marie, Coulston Road, Lancaster. Failed to ensure a child attended school regularly. Fine £60, costs £186.

COTTERELL, Neil Peter (40), Norfolk Street, Lancaster. Breached community order. Order varied to include electronic tagging. Costs £60.

COULTON, Lee William (37), Hubert Place, Lancaster. Breached community order. Order varied to include rehabilitation activity requirement.

CUFFE, Seamus Stephen, (45), Chestnut Grove, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Breached a conditional discharge. Fine £80, costs £115.

GOULDING, Calam Lee (29), Morley Road, Lancaster. Criminal damage, assault x2. Community order with rehabilitation requirement activity and 80 hours’ unpaid work. Compensation £70. Costs £85.

HADDOW, Laura Mary, (32), Euston Road, Morecambe. Assaulted a police officer in the execution of her duty. Fine £80, costs £115.

HINCHLIFFE, Gary Thomas (34), Pickthorne Close, Lancaster. Assault. Conditional discharge for 6 months. Costs £105.

HOUGH, Belinda Jayne (34), Mount Avenue, Lancaster. Failed to ensure child attended school. Conditional discharge for 6 months. Costs £20.

HUNT, Lee Daniel (23), York Road, Lancaster. Possession of cannabis. Fined £100, costs £115.

KENNEDY, Joseph James (19), Stuart Avenue, Morecambe. Assault. Community order with 100 hours unpaid work. Compensation £1,000, costs £170.

KNIGHT, Vaughan William, (53), Kirkby Lonsdale Road, Arkholme. Drink driving. Fine £215, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

LAIRD, Richard, (47), Hodder Avenue, Morecambe. Failed to make a statutory off road notification. Fine £440, vehicle excise back duty £104.17, costs £164.

LYNCH, Kevin Paul (53), Patterdale Road, Lancaster. Assault, possessed cannabis, criminal damage. Community order with electronic tagging. Restraining order. Costs £235. Compensation £125. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

MARCHMENT, Anthony Steven (34), Regent Park Avenue, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £40, costs £30.

NEWHOUSE, James, (33), no fixed abode. Shoplifting. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £20.

O’NEILL, Charles (37), Riverview Court, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly, breached conditional discharge. Fined £80, costs £115, no action taken on breach.

PULLEN, Luke Michael (30), Willow Lane, Lancaster. Drink driving. 18 month driving ban, fined £120, costs £115.

QUIRK, Gareth Patrick (35), Balmoral Road, Morecambe. Breached community order. Order varied to include extra unpaid work. Costs £60. Non-payment of fine. Attachment of earnings order made.

SAWYER, Shannon, Warren Road, Heysham. Failed to comply with a requirement under section 108 of the Environment Act 1995. Fine £440, costs £644.

STEWART, Anthony James (39), Cow Brow, Lupton, Carnforth. Drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a license. 18 month driving ban, fined £200, costs £115.

TRANTER, Kirsty (35), Howgill Avenue, Lancaster. Failed to ensure child attended school. Conditional discharge for 6 months. Costs £20.