Court listings for Lancaster and Morecambe, 16/04/19

The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster:

ASLAM, Zoe (40), Cedar Street, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fined £120, costs £30, banned from driving for 18 months.

BIDDULPH, Darren (49), Tarnsyke Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting x2. Community order with drug rehabilitation order, costs £85.

BUCKLEY, John Anthony (26), Oxcliffe Road, Morecambe. Driving with no insurance, drove otherwise than in accordance with licence, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after accident. Fined £160, costs £30, six month driving ban.

BUCKLEY, John Antony (25), Alexandra Road, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

CLEMENT, Michael (27), Norton Road, Heysham. Failed to identify the driver of a vehicle. Fine £660. Costs £151. Six penalty points.

COLLINS, Kyle (19), Kingsway, Heysham. Criminal damage, possessed cocained. Six month conditional discharge, compensation £100, fined £200, costs £115, cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

COOPER, Sam Richard (27), Water Street, Lancaster. Shoplifting x2. Compensation £251.

CRAGG, Anthony J (54), Thirlmere Court, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

CREWDSON, Stuart (44), Slyne Hall Heights, Slyne. Drink driving. Fined £320, costs £117, licence endorsed with 10 points.

CROSSLEY, Daniel Jonathon (44), Sandwell Brow, Scorton. Assault. Absolute discharge, costs £85.

DERBYSHIRE, Kim (36), Clarendon Road, Morecambe. Shoplifting. Six month conditional discharge, compensation £240.

DERBYSHIRE, Kim (36), Clevelands Walk, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Sum part remitted.

DUBE, Susan (44), Oakville Road, Heysham. Drunk and disorderly, assault, failed to surrender to custody. Community order with two month curfew. Compensation £100, costs £88.

DUNKELD, Warren (38), Dorrington Road, Lancaster. Harassment. Restraining order, fined £265, costs £115.

GOULDING, Anthony John (23), Shakespeare Road, Lancaster. No insurance. Fined £660, costs £151, six penalty points.

GOULDING, Calam Lee (28), Lake Grove, Morecambe. Application for forfeiture of seized cash. Order for forfeiture.

GREAVES, Amy Suzanne Elizabeth (44), Harcourt Road, Lancaster. Failed to provide identification of the driver of a vehicle. Fined £660, costs £151, six penalty points.

GREGORY, Keith Alan (62), The Roods, Warton. Fraud. 12 weeks jail suspended for 12 months, costs £200.

GRIFFITHS, Nicola (47), Pottery Gardens, Lancaster. Speeding. Fined £173, costs £115, three penalty points.

HOWARD, Rose (55), Laithbutts Lane, Nether Kellet. Speeding. Fined £51, costs £115, licence endorsed with 3 points.

HUGHES, Stephanie Elizabeth (24), Thornton Road, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fined £384, costs £123, banned from driving for 24 months.

JAKAR, Jayhu (35), Heathfoot Avenue, Heysham. Driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance or MOT. Community order with 80 hours unpaid work, costs £85, banned from driving for 18 months.

KERRY, Anthony Paul (52), Borwick Court, Morecambe. Application for forfeiture of seized cash. Order for forfeiture.

KNIGHT, John (20), Bold Street, Morecambe. Assault. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, costs £170.

LORD, Christopher Bryan (30), Bay Horse Drive, Lancaster. Speeding. Fined £65, £115 costs, licence endorsed with 3 points.

MACINTYRE, Thomas (29), Lister Grove, Heysham. Failed to provide identification of the driver of a vehicle. Fined £323, costs £117, six penalty points.

McCRYSTAL, Bernard Michael (29), Alfred Street, Lancaster. Assault. Compensation £100.

MILLS, Emma (34), Main Street, Lancaster. Assaulted a PC. Compensation £100, costs £50.

MITTON, Jill (53), Grange View, Bolton-le-Sands. Speeding. Fined £237, costs £115, licence endorsed with 3 points.

MOUNT, Thomas John (24), Granville Road, Heysham. Sent a message that was grossly offensive or indecent. One year restraining order. Fine £200, costs £115.

PERKINS, David (36), Queen Street, Lancaster. Speeding. Fined £323, costs £117, three penalty points.

PICKERING, Christopher (35), Lyth Road, Lancaster.Drunk and disorderly. Six month conditional discharge, costs £105.

RHOODS, Joshua Ben Christian (26), Lindsay Court, Morecambe. Used unlicensed vehicle. Fined £220, ordered to pay vehicle back duty of £65, costs £85.

RICHARDSON, Philip, Greenset Close, Lancaster. Lept unlicensed vehicle. Fined £220, ordered to pay vehicle back duty of £144.17, costs £85.

RUTHERFORD, Callum Lee (24), Portland Street, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £120, costs £115.

SALISBURY, Oliver (18), Birch Road, Garstang. Drug driving. Fined £274, costs £115, banned from driving for 12 months.

STEWART, Alan, Pickthorne Close, Lancaster. Used unlicensed vehicle. Fined £40, ordered to pay vehicle back duty of £382.50, costs £85.

STEWART, Jamie Paul (28), Euston Drive, Morecambe.Harassment. Restraining order, community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £80, costs £170.

STEWART, Jane (47), Mellishaw Lane, Morecambe. Used unlicensed vehicle. Fined £220, ordered to pay vehicle back duty of 62.50, costs £85.

TOMLINSON, Amie Jayne (19), Devonshire Road, Morecambe. Assault. 18 month conditional discharge, compensation £50, costs £70.

WITHERS, Damien Lee (29), Harcourt Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Six month conditional discharge, costs £20

ZHENG, Qinken (19), Lancaster University, Lancaster. used vehicle with no insurance. Fined £660, costs £151, licence endorsed with 6 points.