Court listings for Lancaster and Morecambe 11/07/19

The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster:

BARNES, Adam (42), Norland Drive, Heysham. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £440, costs £129.

BENNETT, Donna Marie (35), Sycamore Gardens, Heysham. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

CLARKSON, Kelly, (42), Coniston Road, Lancaster. Assault, criminal damage. Conditional discharge for 6 months, costs £20.

COOK, Lewis, (19), Sefton Road, Heysham. Possession of a knife in a public place. 12 weeks prison suspended for 12 months. Costs £15. Knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

DIXON, Airen Lee, (27), Connaught Road, Lancaster. Assaulted an emergency worker. Fine £40, costs £115.

DOBIE, William Alexander Lockerbie, (50), Albert Road, Morecambe. Harassment. 12 month community order. Fine £320, costs £235.

DUBE, Susan (44), Eldon Grover, Morecambe. Breached community order. Order revoked. Fined £50.

DUNCAN, Michael, (25), Richmond Avenue, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Fine £215. Compensation £250, costs £115.

GOULDING, Calam Lee (29), Morley Road, Lancaster. Assault x 2, criminal damage. Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, 80 hours unpaid work, compensation £70, costs £85.

HARKIN, Steven Sean, (30), Crossgill Place, Lancaster. Drink driving. Failed to stop after an accident. Fine £480, costs £133. Disqualified from driving for 16 months.

HINCHCLIFFE, Gary Thomas (23), Pickthorne Close, Lancaster. Assault. Discharged conditionally for six months, costs £105.

HORNER, Martin Richard (50), Brookhouse Road, Brookhouse. Speeding. Fined £389, costs £118, three penalty points.

JACKSON, Louise, Denny Avenue, Lancaster. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fined £440. Costs £164.

JONES, Elliw Gwyn (28), St John’s Mews, Lancaster. Breached community order. Fined £50. Costs £60.

KINNISH, Kylie Sarina, (37), Mount Avenue, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Conditional discharge for 2 years. Costs £50.

KINRADE, Steven, Christie Avenue, Morecambe. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fined £440. Costs £104.

LIDDLE, Anthony John, (30), Owen Road, Lancaster. Drug driving. Fine £250, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

LYNCH, Kevin Paul (53), Patterdale Road, Lancaster. Assault, possession of cannabis, criminal damage. Community order with curfew and rehabilitation activity requirement, costs £235, compensation £125.

MCCREADY, Paul, (47), Westminster Road, Morecambe. Shoplifting x 2. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £7, costs £105.

MUSGRAVE, Jack Kenneth, (26), Bowland Road, Heysham. Threatening behaviour. Community order. Costs £85.

PETTIFER, Rebecca, Wiseman Close, Morecambe. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fined £440. Costs £164.

PHILLIPS, Kailen, (22), Halton Court, Morecambe. Drug driving. Fine £120, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

SANDIFER, John, (43), Berwick Way, Heysham. Kept a registered vehicle which did not meet insurance requirements. Fine £43, costs £115.

SWALES, Paul, St George’s Quay, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

TAYLOR, Collette Patricia, (36), Lordsome Road, Heysham. Possession of Class A drug. In charge of a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed drink drive limit. Community order with curfew for 28 days. Costs £130. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

WADDINGTON, Tranmere Avenue, Heysham. Criminal damage, assault. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, costs £20.

WATSON, Louise, Christie Avenue, Morecambe. Failed to ensure child attended school. Fined £440. Costs £104.

WHYTE, Liam John (28), Tarnsyke Road, Lancaster. Assault. Community order with curfew and rehabilitation activity requirement, compensation £250.

WILLIAMSON, Matthew Edward (36), Sefton Drive, Lancaster. Breached community order. Order revoked. Fined £50. Non-payment of fine. Application made for benefit deductions.

WITHERS, Damien Lee, (30), Harcourt Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting x 2. Compensation £99.96, costs £115.

WOOD, Kirkby, (23), Rosebery Avenue, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fine £120, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.