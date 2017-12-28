Court listings 26/12/17

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

FOXALL, Mollie (71), Aldcliffe Hall Drive, Aldcliffe, Lancaster. Wilful obstruction of highway. Fined £60, costs £230.

HEATH, Emily (45), Meadow Street, Lancaster. Wilful obstruction of highway. Fined £163, costs £230.

JACKSON, Caroline (63), Park Road, Lancaster. Wilful obstruction of highway. Fined £240, costs £230.

KITCHING, Michael Raymond (40), Tarnsyke Road, Lancaster. Community order amended to remove curfew monitoring equipment a day early.