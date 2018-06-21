Court listings 19/06/18

The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster:

BAILEY, Joanne (47), Low Road, Middleton. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

DOYLE, Sean Christopher (24), Gregory’s Court, Lancaster. Driving a vehicle with no test certificate. Refusing to stop for a police officer directing traffic. Driving without insurance. Driving whilst disqualified. Fined £120, costs £115, six penalty points.

FRANK, Aaron Thomas (27), Warren Road, Heysham. Fraud. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Compensation £170, costs £120. Non-payment of fine x2. Further time to pay ordered.

GIBSON, Stephen Paul (41), Norfolk Street, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £120, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

GILHAM, Brian Joseph (51), Sycamore Grove, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £30.

GRASSICK, Jennifer (19), Main Street, Burton, Carnforth. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

GRAY, Michael John (37), Anthony Road, Lancaster. Failed to stop for a police officer. Driving without due care and attention. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving without insurance. Drink driving. Fined £120, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

HALL, Robert Paul (37), Marine Road Central, Morecambe. Assault. Community order. One year restraining order. Compensation £180, costs £205.

HAMMOND, Roxanne (36), Newsham Road, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £120, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

HARRISON, Michael John (41), Globe Drive, Morecambe. Application to lodge a committal warrant for fine. Further time to pay ordered.

JACKSON, Wendy Lyne (48), Clandon Court, Sandylands, Morecambe. Failed to provide a specimen of breath. Twelve month community order with 80 hours unpaid work. Costs £170, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

JOHNSTON, Lee (45), no fixed abode. Shoplifting x2. Conditional discharge for six months. Compensation £67.50.

LEIGH, Christine (63), Hillmount Avenue, Heysham. Theft. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £105.

MADDOX, Sarah, Lord Street, Morecambe. Failed to send child to school. Fined £220, costs £150.

MATTINSON, Katie (29), Reedmace Walk, Westgate, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

MCDONNELL, Camilla Sheila (34), Fleet Green, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Breached a conditional discharge. Fined £40, costs £115.

MCMAHON, Thomas (47), Grafton Road, Heysham. Shoplifting x4. Breached a conditional discharge. Resentenced for original offence of theft. Fourteen days prison suspended for six months. Compensation £370.17.

MUSTOR, Peter John (27), Fell View, Caton. Drink driving. Fined £276, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

NICHOLSON, Wayne (41), West Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting x2. Conditional discharge for six months. Compensation £37.17. Twenty-four weeks in prison suspended for 13 months.

O’NEILL, Charles (36), Riverview Court, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine x2. Further time to pay ordered.

O’SULLIVAN, Patrick Anthony (43), Cedar Street, Morecambe. Failed to provide a specimen of breath. Fined £80, costs £115, 10 penalty points on licence.

PARK, Thomas John Samuel (18), Dalton Road, Heysham. Failed to comply with community order. Order varied to include 25 hours unpaid work. Costs £60.

PARKER, Stewart Mark (39), Westminster Avenue, Morecambe. Assault x2. Community order with curfew. Compensation £200, costs £705.

PIKULSKI, Artur Marcin (36), Edenvale Crescent, Lancaster. Failed to comply with community order. Order varied to include 22 hours unpaid work. Costs £60.

PODD, Lisa Marie (35), Tarnsyke Road, Lancaster. Conditional discharge for six months. Compensation £20.

ROWNTREE, Robert Dean (23), Greaves Road, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Breached a conditional discharge. Fined £40, costs £70.

SANTON, Stuart Derek (46), Edenvale Crescent, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £369, costs £121, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

SHIELDS, John (58), Sefton Drive, Lancaster. Failed to give information to police about identification of driver. Fined £690, costs £379, six points on licence.

STANFORD, Chloe Hazel (25), Rothesay Crescent, Heysham. Non-payment of fine. Sum to be remitted. To be detained in courthouse until court rises.

TURNER, Daniel James (42), Westminster Road, Morecambe. Drink driving. Drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No insurance. Breached suspended sentence. Fourteen month driving ban. Fined £100, costs £80. No action taken on breach.

WALKER, Dylan Ty (47), Harwood Avenue, Heysham. Drunk and disorderly. Conditional discharge for six months. Costs £105.