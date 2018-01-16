Court listings 16/01/18

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

ABBASI, Bahman (28), Parliament Street, Lancaster. Drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance. Fined £660, costs £151, eight penalty points.

AUSTIN-WARD, Daniel William (31), Windsor Grove, Morecambe. Criminal damage. Possessed cannabis. Discharged conditionally for six months. Costs £105. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

BARKER, Thomas James (27), Crimbles Lane, Cockerham. Drink driving. Fined £120, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

COTTERELL, Neil Peter (39), Norfolk Street, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Breached a conditional discharge. Conditional discharge for six months. Compensation £24.99, costs £105.

COULTON, Lee William (35), Hubert Place, Lancaster. Theft. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £150, costs £20.

CROSSLEY, Conor James (25), Pottery Gardens, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £461, costs £131, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

DAWSON, Rikki (32), Acre Court, Mainway, Lancaster. Resisted a police officer in the execution of his duty. Fined £80, compensation £50, costs £30.

DERBYSHIRE, Kim (35), Ambleside Road, Lancaster. Taking vehicle without consent. Drove without insurance. Drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fined £162, costs £130. Disqualified for six months.

DINU, Ion (27), Knowlys Road, Heysham. In charge of a motor vehicle whilst over the drink drive limit. Fined £185, costs £115, 10 penalty points.

GILHAM, Brian Joseph (51), Sycamore Grove, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Breached a conditional discharge x2. Application to revoke a community order. Community order with rehabilitation requirement. Fined £90, costs £85. Resentenced for original offences of theft x5 and offence of attempted theft.

HAIGH, Sebastian (28), Church Brow, Halton. Drug driving x2. Fined £120, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

HARGREAVES, David John (52), Carr Lane, Middleton. Owned a dog that was dangerously out of control. Compensation £121. Conditional discharge for six months. Deprived of a dog since the incident.

HASWELL, Anne Elizabeth (65), Norton Road, Heysham. Drink driving. Fined £200, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

HATTON, Samantha (39), Gressingham, Carnforth. Attempted to drive a motorcycle whilst over the drink drive limit. In charge of a motorcycle whilst over the drink drive limit. Resisted a police officer in the execution of his duty. Fined £120, costs £115, 10 penalty points.

HORN, Luke Gabriel (23), Hala Hill, Lancaster. Production of Class B drug. Twelve month community order with 100 hours unpaid work. Costs £85. Drugs and paraphernalia to be destroyed.

KEEPAX, Aaron Dean (31), Grizedale Place, Heysham. Used threatening words/behaviour. Discharged conditionally for six months. Costs £105. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

LLOYD, Barry Clifford (58), Torrisholme Road, Lancaster. Breached a conditional discharge x2. Resisted a police officer in the execution of his duty. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £105.

MACHON, Callum James (23), Havelock Street, Lancaster. Assault. Fined £277, compensation £100, costs £115.

MORRISON, Nathan Thomas (25), Ennerdale Avenue, Morecambe. Theft. Fraud by false representation. Community order for 12 months with 100 hours unpaid work. Compensation £930, costs £85.

NEWSHAM, Margaret Eileen (48), Stanhope Avenue, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly. Breached a conditional discharge. Fined £40, costs £30.

PARK, Thomas John Samuel (18), Alexandra Road, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £76, costs £115.

PHIMISTER, Andrew David (48), Woborrow Road, Heysham. Threatening behaviour. Sent offensive text. Fined £40, costs £30.

PRICE, Reece Adam (19), Thurland Court, Morecambe. Criminal damage. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £120.

SLACK, Zara Patricia (33), Dean Point, Morecambe. Assault. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £20.

WALLIS, Tyran James (22), Broadway, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Application made for benefit deductions.

WESTERN, Beverley (37), Highfield Road, Carnforth. Failed to provide a specimen of breath. Fined £120, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

YATES, David Mark (60), Marine Road Central, Morecambe. Assault. Fined £577, compensation £200, costs £142.