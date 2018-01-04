Court listings 04/01/18

The following people were dealt with at Lancaster Magistrates Court:

ANTHONY, Stuart (53), Lune Road, Lancaster. Criminal damage. Conditional discharge for two years. Compensation £100, costs £105.

ATKINSON, Daniel (29), Lincoln Road, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. To be detained in courthouse.

BATCHELOR, Gary Michael (52), Sefton Road, Heysham. Possession of crack cocaine. Costs £105, conditional discharge for 24 months.

BIRCHALL, Andrea Jean (58), Benson Avenue, Morecambe. Attempting to drive a car whilst over the drink drive limit. Fined £120, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 46 months.

BUNN, Matthew (24), Woodhill Lane, Morecambe. Used threatening words or behaviour. Fined £120, costs £115.

BURKE, Leigh Bridget (24), Chapel Lane, Ellel, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fined £425, costs £127, 17 month driving ban.

COTTERELL, Neil Peter (39), Norfolk Street, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly behaviour. Possession of Class B drugs. Fined £40, costs £115, drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

COULTON, Lee William (35), Hubert Place, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £44.35, costs £20.

CRAIG, John (58), Coniston Road, Lancaster. Failed to notify the DWP of a change in circumstances which would affect ESA benefit. Community order with curfew and tag for two months. Costs £170.

ELLOR, Thomas Charles John (27), Main Road, Slyne. Drink driving. Fined £184, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

FITCH, Harry Roy (21), Burton-in-Lonsdale. Drug driving. Fined £325, costs £117, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

FOX, Paul William (56), Greaves Road, Lancaster. Breached a community order. Order varied to 10 week curfew with tag. Costs £50.

HAMILTON, Darren John (23), West View, Mill Lane, Carnforth. Drink driving. Taking a vehicle without consent and causing an accident. Drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving without insurance. Community order for 12 months with 250 hours unpaid work and rehabilitation requirement. Costs £170, compensation £300, disqualified from driving for 28 months.

KELLETT, Luke James (20), Low Lane, Morecambe. Drug driving. Fined £369, costs £121, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

KNOWLES, Ben Thomas (29), Brindle Close, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Theft. Compensation £75, discharged conditionally for 12 months.

LAIRD, Richard (46), Hodder Avenue, Morecambe. Failed to notify DWP of change of circumstances. Costs £170, community order with 80 hours unpaid work.

LOFTHOUSE, Bradley Dean (22), Mossgate Park, Heysham. Driving without due care and attention. Causing damage to a vehicle as the result of an accident. Failed to report an accident. Fined £169, costs £115, six penalty points.

LUPTON, Andrew John (44), Christie Avenue, Morecambe. Possession of Class A drug x2. Driving without due care and attention. Fined £360, compensation £100, disqualified from driving for six months. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

MALONEY, David John (37), High Road, Halton. Possession of Class A drug. Drug driving. Fined £160, costs £115. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

MCQUILTON, Wayne (30), Chatsworth Road, Morecambe. Drug driving. Fined £200, costs £115, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

PATTISON, Roger David (29), Thornton Road, Morecambe. Theft. Community order made, curfew for three months with electronic tag. Costs £170.

SANDERSON, Joanne Elizabeth (33), Brunswick Road, Heysham. Possession of cannabis. Dishonestly undertook in the removal of stolen goods. Costs £105, discharged conditionally for 12 months, cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

SWITHENBANK, Paul (51), Marlborough Road, Heysham. Breached a community order. Community order revoked. Resentenced for original offences of assaulting a police constable and intentionally exposing genitals. Community order with curfew and tag for eight weeks. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £50, costs £80.