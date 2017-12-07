County lines are crossed for drug deals

The charity Crimestoppers has launched a campaign across the North West to highlight the pain and suffering that criminals from urban areas are inflicting on vulnerable people in cities and rural communities.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of County Lines, which is when criminals from major cities are expanding their drug networks to other areas, bringing with them serious criminal behaviour such as violence, exploitation and abuse.

The term refers to the use of a single telephone number to order drugs, operated from outside the area.

If you have any information on those from cities who have recently travelled or moved into an area to set up a drugs network and are using violence or abuse, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.