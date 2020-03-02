Convicted sex offender was 'following 627 people in Instagram' in breach of a court order

A Morecambe paedophile who was banned from using social media as part of his conditions to protect the public was found to be following 627 people on Instagram, a court has heard.

Kyle Stephen Jackson, 23, who has since moved to Thelwall Lane, Warrington, Cheshire, was found to have created an Instagram account when police checked his phone during a probation service appointment in which he was discussing a new relationship.

Crown Court

It is his second such breach - in December 2017 he was jailed for 15 months for breaching the terms by accessing Whats App and sending messages.

Jackson was given the 10 year sexual harm prevention order in July 2015, alongside a jail term, after meeting a 14 year old girl following grooming on social media.

Paul Brookwell, prosecuting, said: "The defendant entered the probation office on March 19 last year and that was to discuss a particular relationship with his probation officer, and during that particular meeting the police from the sex offender unit also attended.

"Mr Jackson's mobile phone was checked and it was clearly noted that he had been accessing this Instagram account and had set up an account.

"He was following 627 people and had 55 followers.

"The defendant has been using this account persistently over a period of time."

Defending, Virginia Hayton said he had moved out of the Morecambe area where he was living at the time he committed these offences, and "suffers quite severely" with his mental health.

She added: " He's incredibly anxious and terrified of the prospect of going back to custody."Jackson's partner, who watched from the public gallery, sobbed as Recorder Jeremy Lasker said: " One would have thought, not unreasonably, that a 15 month sentence might have taught you a lesson, because at the very least, you must have been made of how seriously the court views breaches of a sexual harm prevention order.

"It was in March last year that police came to speak to you while you were at the probation services and it contained clear evidence that you again had been breaching your sexual harm prevention order."

However he suspended his 12 month jail term for two years because he did not believe he was deliberately targeting people.

He must do 180 hours unpaid work.