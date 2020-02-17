Cleveleys rogue trader faces financial probe after dodgy dealings with Lancaster customers

A rogue trader who duped homeowners in Lancashire out of thousands of pounds faces legal proceedings to seize his ill gotten gains.

Umran Hussain Suleman, 39, was previously jailed for 21 months after admitting eight counts of fraud by lying about the ownership of his company to various victims between August 2017 and April 2018.

Some of Suleman's shoddy work

The authorities are now trying to seize his assets.

Suleman, of Lyddesdale Avenue, Anchorsholme, Cleveleys, was produced from prison for the hearing, watched from the dock at Preston Crown Court as Jack Troup, prosecuting, spoke of the authorities’ suspicions over two large sums of cash that appeared to have been ‘transferred’ to Suleman’s wife with “no explanation”.

He said prosecutors are treating the sums as a hidden asset.

Judge Philip Parry set a confiscation hearing to take place on February 20 at Preston Crown Court.

This is how Suleman left one address

One of Suleman’s victims was Gemma Townsend, from Lancaster, who was left with a leak in her property.

Another plumber, who was called to rectify it, contacted Ms Townsend to inform her that, in his opinion, the work carried out by the trader was the ‘worst he’d seen’.

Two couples from Lancaster were also affected by the rogue trader’s actions.