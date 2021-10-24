CCTV released as detectives seek suspect in Lancaster sex attack

Lancashire Police say the 'sinister' incident took place at around 3.10am on Thursday (October 21) in the St George's Quay area of Lancaster.

After being disturbed, the suspect fled towards the flood defences on the Quay Side and then on to Carlisle Bridge where they disappeared.

The force said it is now looking for a man described as Asian, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 9ins, and with short black hair. He was wearing dark blue jeans a burgundy-coloured jacket/jumper and carrying a rucksack.

No one has been arrested at this stage, but police say enquiries are ongoing and patrols have been stepped up in the area this weekend.

DI Kirsty Wyatt, of Lancaster CID, said: "This is a sinister offence and we appreciate that the public will be concerned by it.

"I would like to reassure them that patrols have been increased in the area and we have got a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case.

"With that in mind, we need to speak to the man in the CCTV image who we believe can assist us with our enquiries.

"We appreciate the quality of image isn’t the greatest but we need the public’s help to find him as soon as possible.

"We believe the suspect was in the area at least 40 minutes before the offence was committed looking through windows. I would urge residents to check their CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to see if they have captured anything which would assist our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0157 of October 21.

Alternatively call independent charity Crimestoppers om 0800 555111.