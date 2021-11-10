CCTV: Posh trees stolen from outside jewellers in Lancaster

Banks Lyon Jewellers on Church Street in Lancaster.

Banks Lyon Jewellers Ltd on Church Street in Lancaster has released CCTV footage of the decorative trees being stolen, one on the morning of Saturday November 6 and another theft on Tuesday November 9.

In the first CCTV footage on November 6, a man and a woman can be seen walking down Church Street, with the woman carrying a barrel.

The man then grabs the tree and walks off with it with the woman.

In the footage from November 9, a man and two women are outside the shop, with one of the women grabbing the tree and carrying it off down the street.

Banks Lyon Jewellers Ltd are now appealing for their trees to be returned.