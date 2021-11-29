CCTV cameras installed in Morecambe's Happy Mount Park to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour
Five new CCTV cameras have been installed in Morecambe’s Happy Mount Park to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour.
Covering the park’s key areas and attractions, the state-of-the-art cameras can be viewed securely via any device connected to the internet.
As well as acting as a deterrent and helping to prevent crime, they will provide peace of mind to the park’s many visitors.
A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: "Thank you to the council’s public realm team for their work in making one of Morecambe’s key attractions a safer place to relax and spend time."