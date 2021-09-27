CCTV appeal to identify Heysham shopper wanted after Co-Op assault

A man is wanted after an assault at a Co-Op shop in Heysham.

By Matthew Calderbank
Monday, 27th September 2021, 3:19 pm
Updated Monday, 27th September 2021, 3:20 pm

Police have launched a CCTV appeal to identify a shopper as part of their investigation into the assault at the Co-Op in Heysham Road on Saturday, September 18.

Pictures taken from the store's security cameras show a man entering the store at 9.05pm, shortly before the assault took place.

Officers are eager to identify the man as part of their investigation.

A police spokesman said: "We are looking to speak to this man in relation to an assault which happened at Co-Op in Heysham Road, Morecambe on Saturday, September 18.

"We believe this man may have information which will assist our enquiries. If you know who he is, please email [email protected] quoting log LC-20210918-1846."

The assault happened at the Co-Op shop in Heysham Road, Heysham on Saturday, September 18. Pic: Google
Another image taken from the store's CCTV showing the man who is wanted by police as part of their investigation into an assault at the shop on September 18