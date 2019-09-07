Cash machine attack 'likely stopped' after stolen JCB and pickup truck are recovered in Lancaster

An early morning cash machine attack has been 'likely stopped' after police recovered a stolen digger, truck and trailer.

At around 5.30am on Saturday (September 7) Lancashire Police recovered a JCB, an Isuzu pickup truck, and a trailer in Caton Road, Lancaster.

The vehicles had earlier been stolen from farms in Cumbria and Lancaster, with police informed of the theft.

Thankfully, officers located the vehicles, while also claiming the find "likely" helped stop a raid on a cash machine.

A spokesman from Lancashire Police's ARV unit posted on Twitter saying: "While you were sleeping one of our eagle eyed ARV's spotted this stolen pickup, trailer and bob cat.

"Very likely stopping an early morning cash machine attack."

The stolen Isuzu pickup truck and JCB (Photo: Lancashire Police)

Lancashire Police's Assistant Chief Constable, Terry Woods, tweeted: "Cracking work overnight @LancRuralPolice protecting our rural communities and recovering stolen vehicles and plant."

Lancashire Rural Police said: "We're continuing with our investigation into this and if you saw this vehicle this morning then please get in touch on 101."