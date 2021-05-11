Carnforth woman was injured when man attacked her with a plate

George Newton, 50, admitted causing actual bodily harm to the woman and assaulting the boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, on October 24 last year.

The youngster was left with a small cut on his heel while the woman suffered facial injuries.

Newton, of Havera, Sedbergh, Cumbria, "lost control" Preston Crown Court heard, and the plate broke during the blow, injuring her.

Crown Court

In a victim impact statement the woman said he had been "unhinged" and "not right".

The court heard she had been left anxious and having to force herself to eat.

She added: " I'm really struggling with this attack, I thought he was going to kill me."

Newton's defence lawyer said his behaviour was "wholly reprehensible" and revealed he had sought counselling for anger management

Imposing a suspended sentence, 120 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation requirement, Recorder Paul Atherton said: "There is quite a serious ongoing psychological effect upon her."

He added the presence of the boy was an aggravating factor, and said: " His presence is perhaps indicative of your complete loss of any control when your anger emerged during this incident."

He accepted he had no relevant recent convictions, and that it was an isolated incident of violence.

A five year restraining order was imposed.