Burglars strike at Morecambe Cricket Club

Burglars smashed their way into Morecambe Cricket Club and stole money from three gaming machines.

Police said the burglary happened at the club on Woodhill Lane in Morecambe between 2.10am and 2.15am on December 11.

Intruders forced some shutters and smashed a window before entering the club.

They then used hammers to smash their way into the gaming machines before escaping with £250 cash.

If anyone saw anything suspicious at this time or if you live near to the club and have CCTV then please contact police.

Police said there have been a number of similar burglaries recently where small businesses are being targeted.

The advice is to make sure premises are properly secure, that your CCTV is working if you have it and that valuables are out of sight.

Please either email Morecambe.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, phone 01524 596986 or call 101 quoting log number 132 of December 11 if you have any information.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report crime online by visiting www.Crimestoppers-org.uk.