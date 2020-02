Two burglars escaped the scene of a crime in Galgate on mobility scooters.

Police have launched an appeal for anyone who saw the pair on the scooters after the burglary, which occurred between 8.10pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday, January 22, to come forward.

Police have also asked people to check any CCTV or dash cam footage which may have covered this time and location.

Please contact 101 or 5116@lancashire.pnn.police.uk with any information in relation to the incident, quoting log LC-20200123-0237.