Boy arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting another boy in Lancaster woodland

The child was playing near Halton Community Centre in Low Road, when he was approached and then attacked in nearby woodland at around 5.30pm on Tuesday (September 7).

The boy then reported the assault to his family who called the police.

Detectives arrested the young suspect yesterday evening (Wednesday, September 8) on suspicion of sex offences. He remains in custody.

Lancashire Police have not released any further details about either boy at this stage.

The force is urging people to be "extra vigilant" and urged anyone with information to get in touch with the force.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Ryder, of West CID, said: "While we have made an arrest our enquiries are very much ongoing and I would continue to appeal to anyone who has information to contact us.

"I realise that this incident has caused huge concern in the local community and I would reassure people that we are doing everything we can to make sure the young victim gets the help and support he needs and that we bring the perpetrator to justice."

Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting log 1103 of September 7.