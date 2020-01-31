Bottles of alcohol stolen from burnt out Conder Green pub

Thieves broke into The Stork Inn at Conder Green near Lancaster and stole wine and spirits a day after the pub was ravaged by fire.

The pub's owners said bottles of wine and spirits had been taken from the cellar of the pub overnight on January 29.

The Stork Inn, Conder Green.

Ten fire crews tackled a blaze at the pub in Corricks Lane, following a call at 5.21am on Tuesday January 28.

Nearby properties were evacuated as the fire raged for several hours and plumes of thick black smoke surrounded the area.

We contacted Lancashire Police about the subsequent burglary, however they weren't able to provide information at this time.

But the pub said in a statement: "Some kind individuals have decided that they were willing to risk their own lives by breaking into the Stork last night.

The Stork at Conder Green.

"Some wines and spirits have been taken from the cellar, which were severely smoke damaged.

"Police have been today and managed to pull some prints off the doors and are aware of the car and have a partial number plate.

"If you are offered any wines or spirits which have clearly been involved in a fire, message us on Facebook or contact the police."