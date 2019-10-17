Blackpool motorist accused of causing deaths of Forton pensioners in Catterall crash appears in court

A motorist has appeared in court in connection with a crash in which two elderly women died.

Daniel Cartmell, 25, of Caunce Street, Blackpool, is accused of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Two women died in a crash

Grandmother Daphne Ball, 76, and her friend Angela Murphy, 77, both from Forton, died from their injuries after an accident on the Preston Lancaster New Road between Cock Robin Lane, Catterall, near Garstang, and the A586 - The Avenue, at around 9.45am on July 3 last year.

It is alleged Mr Cartmell was driving a Seat Ibiza dangerously on the A6 Preston Lancaster New Road.



It is understood the Ibiza was travelling southbound when it was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Up, which had been travelling northbound.



Emergency services attended and Mrs Ball, who was a passenger in the Volkswagen, was pronounced dead at the scene.



Mrs Murphy, who was driving the Volkswagen, was removed from the vehicle and taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment, but later died.



The road was closed for several hours.

Mr Cartmel was summonsed to attend Preston Magistrates' Court.

He spoke only to confirm his name and nationality, and entered no pleas.

Neil White, prosecuting, said the charges could only be heard at the Crown Court.

District Judge Margaret McCormack agreed and committed the case to the higher court.

No pleas were entered.

The defendant will appear there on November 19.

