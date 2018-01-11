Beware of fake grant scheme phone calls

Individuals and businesses are being warned to watch out for cold calls and online contact from fraudsters who are offering victims the opportunity to apply for Government grants for an advance fee.

To make the grants look legitimate fraudsters have set up bogus companies and convincing looking websites that claim to be operating on behalf of the UK Government.

Fraudsters cold call businesses and individuals offering the grant and if they’re interested direct them to fill out an online application form with their personal information.

Once the fraudsters have that information they’ll contact back victims and congratulate them on being accepted onto the grant programme.

Be wary of unsolicited callers implying that you can apply for grants.

If you have been affected by this, or any other type of fraud, report it to Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040.