Arrest made after smash in Carnforth

This was the scene police were greeted with after a suspected drink drive smash in Carnforth at around 2am today.

Concerned members of the public rang Lancashire police to report the crash.

Accident in Carnforth

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Officers at Lancashire's Road Policing unit tweeted shocking images of the scene.

They said: "Another one added to the naughty list. Male arrested for drink driving after losing it spectacularly on a straight piece of road in Carnforth.

"Big thanks to the member of public who contacted us, we were there in minutes.... Happy New Year! Enjoy your ban."

