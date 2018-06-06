APPEAL: Police appeal to trace man after alleged axe attack

An appeal has been launched to trace a man wanted by police investigating a 'serious assault' in Morecambe.

Police say that a man suffered serious injuries to his head, back and leg in an attack which is reported to have involved an axe.

Ambulance services were called to Cross Street at around 9.40pm on Friday, May 4 and took the victim, who is in his 30s, to hospital with what was described as a "major trauma."

Police officers would now like to speak to 35-year-old James Stovold, from Lancaster, as part of their investigation.

A spokesman for the police said: "We are looking for James Stovold.

"We are investigating a serious assault that occurred in Morecambe and need to speak with Mr Stovold regarding this investigation.

"If you have any info of his whereabouts then please give us a bell."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 01524 596986 or 101 please quote crime ref WB1804864.

You can also ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.