Anniversary for Lancaster street pastors

Lancaster street pastors celebrated their 10 year anniversary at Christians Alive Church in the city.

Street pastors is a national initiative and was pioneered in London in 2003 by Les Isaac.

On that first night, 18 volunteers took to the streets of Brixton – 15 women and three men.

Since then over 12,000 street pastors and prayer pastors have been trained, who have played an active part in strengthening community life and working for safer streets.

There are also a growing number of street pastors teams overseas.

Lancaster street pastors started in September 2008, coordinated by Steve Bland with 16 street pastors from 12 churches. Ten years later, they continue to go out into the city centre every Saturday night at 10 - 30 pm - 3am and offer reassurance, safety and support through listening, caring and helping.

They work together with other partners e.g.police, local and other statutory agencies to make communities safer.