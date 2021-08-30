'Abducted' Lancaster two-year-old returned to UK as mum is detained at Manchester Airport

The force said the child had allegedly been abducted from Lancaster by her parents on Tuesday (August 24) before boarding a plane at Glasgow Airport for Spain the following day.

Gracie and her parents had reportedly arrived in Alicante on Wednesday evening and police said they were treating her as a missing child with both mum Kelly Gibson, 35, and dad Lee Rogers, 39, wanted on suspicion of child abduction.

But yesterday evening (Sunday, August 29), officers met Gracie-May and her mum at Manchester Airport on their return to the UK.

Her father, Lee Rogers, was not with them and is still believed to be abroad. Lancashire Police said it still wants to speak to him as part of its investigation.

Ms Gibson was detained by officers whilst her daughter was taken to a "place of safety".

The 35-year-old has not been arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of her daughter at this stage, but police said she will be questioned at a later date.

A police spokesman said: "We are pleased to say that last night (August 29) officers collected Gracie-May at Manchester Airport in the company of a woman. She has now been taken to a place of safety.

"A 35-year-old woman who we wanted to speak to in connection with Gracie-May’s disappearance were detained by officers without incident.

"While she is not under arrest she will be voluntarily interviewed in due course.

"A 39-year-old man we wanted to speak to in connection with Gracie-May’s disappearance has not returned to the UK.

