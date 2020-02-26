46 people arrested across Lancashire and North West in raids targeting County Lines drugs gangs

46 people have been arrested, including five in Lancashire, after County Lines drugs raids across the North West.



Yesterday (Tuesday, February 25), five different police forces joined together for an operation codenamed Project Medusa, to target County Lines drug operations from Merseyside into Lancashire, Cumbria and Scotland.

A total of 11 raids were carried out across Lancashire, Merseyside and Cumbria, with five targeting homes in Preston, Morecambe, Lancaster and Blackpool.

Five people have been arrested in Lancashire, as well as 36 people in Merseyside, one in Cumbria and another in Scotland.

Another three people were arrested by British Transport Police, with officers deployed at Preston railway station, Wigan North Western and Liverpool Lime Street.

Police also said five "vulnerable young people" were being safeguarded following the raids.

Officers said they had recovered "significant" amounts of Class A drugs and cash, including £20,000 from one Liverpool address, and an imitation firearm from a home in Lancashire.

Assistant chief constable Ian Critchley said: "Those responsible for these county lines bring misery to our local communities through their drug dealing and they also target and coerce young and vulnerable people into doing their dirty work."

He added that the raids would hit "the criminals hard, but when it comes to the young and vulnerable people, who have been criminally exploited, we ensure that they are treated sensitively and with understanding."