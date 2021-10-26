33-year-old arrested after sex assault in Lancaster

A man wanted by police in connection with a sexual assault and burglary in Lancaster has been arrested.

By Matthew Calderbank
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 7:55 am
Updated Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 7:58 am

Police had received a report of the incident at around 3.10am on Thursday (October 21) in the St George’s Quay area.

Following a public appeal for information, Mamun Ahmed, 33, was arrested yesterday evening (Monday, October 25) in the Lancaster area by police.

He is currently in custody.

