33-year-old arrested after sex assault in Lancaster
A man wanted by police in connection with a sexual assault and burglary in Lancaster has been arrested.
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 7:55 am
Updated
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 7:58 am
Police had received a report of the incident at around 3.10am on Thursday (October 21) in the St George’s Quay area.
Following a public appeal for information, Mamun Ahmed, 33, was arrested yesterday evening (Monday, October 25) in the Lancaster area by police.
He is currently in custody.