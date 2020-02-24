14-year-old girl arrested after homeless woman attacked outside McDonald's in Lancaster

A 14-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a homeless woman was attacked by a group of youths in Lancaster.



Police are investigating an incident which happened outside McDonald's in Cheapside yesterday afternoon (Sunday, February 23).

A 14-year-girl has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is in custody.

A group of girls, aged around 14 and 15, are reported to have assaulted a homeless woman aged in her early 40s.

Horrified shoppers said the girls repeatedly hit the woman before pulling her to the floor by her hair.

Police have now confirmed that a 14-year-girl from Morecambe has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is in custody.

A police spokesman said: "We are aware of an incident that occurred on Cheapside today in the city centre, whereby a homeless female was assaulted by a group of female youths.

"We are currently investigating this assault and would ask that anybody who has any information in relation to it to please contact 101 and quote log number LC-20200223-1025."

The incident, which has been caught on camera, has provoked outrage on social media, with pictures and video of the attack shared hundreds of times.

But police are urging people to stop sharing the images and warn that it could adversely affect its investigation.

"Please can we ask that any photographs or video footage that anybody may have of this incident be sent directly to Police, " added the spokesman.

"Do not put them onto social media as it may have a negative impact on the investigation."