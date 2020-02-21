13-year-old girl goes missing after visiting Vue Cinema in Lancaster

A 13-year-old girl has disappeared after visiting a cinema in Lancaster.



Chloe Weaver was reported missing after she failed to return home from a visit to Vue Cinema in the city centre on Tuesday afternoon (February 18).

Chloe Weaver, 13, was last seen at Vue cinema in Lancaster on Tuesday afternoon (February 18).

Police said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the schoolgirl's welfare.

Chloe, from Milnthorpe in Cumbria, is around 5ft 5 inches tall, of slim build with shoulder-length, dark brown hair.

At the time of her disappearance, she had been wearing light denim jeans, a gold jacket with fur down the front if it and white Nike trainers.

The search for Chloe follows reports of a 14-year-old girl who is also reported missing from Lancaster.

Paige Devine was last seen in the Ryelands area of Lancaster on Wednesday (February 19).

READ MORE: Lancaster schoolgirl, 14, goes missing.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information on Chloe's whereabouts to get in touch by calling 101.