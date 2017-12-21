Cricket: All-rounder heading to Morecambe as part of testimonial year

Cricket fans will get the chance to pitch questions to Lancashire star Steven Croft at an event in Morecambe early next year.

The former Old Trafford skipper – who has played more than 450 times for the Red Rose county – hits the road in January and February for a series of ‘In Conversation’ evenings, one of which is at the Auckland Hotel on Sunday, February 25.

He will also visit Kirkham Cricket Club, Blackpool CC and Lytham CC as part of his 2018 testimonial year.

Croft will be joined by a number of special guests, including fellow former Lancashire captain Warren Hegg and Northamptonshire’s Blackpool-born pace bowler Richard Gleeson, as he relives his many career highlights.

The 33-year-old, who in 2011 went down in Red Rose cricket folklore when he hit the winning runs to seal Lancashire’s first County Championship title in 77 years, says he cannot wait to get back to many of the places he graced as a junior player.

He said: “I’ve had a great career with Lancashire, and played all over the world, but it all started as a junior playing at local clubs.

“These places mean a lot to me. I am a huge supporter of local league cricket and playing at these grounds really helped me develop as a player. They are where I learned the game.

“It will be great to get back and have a really good night, sharing stories, talking about my career and the many fantastic players and characters I’ve met along the way.”

For tickets to the Morecambe event call Mike Moore on 07836 693577.