Crews descend on White Lund for training exercise

White Lund Industrial Estate was the setting for a major motorsport rescue training exercise last weekend as volunteer crews from all over England and Scotland practiced vehicle extrication techniques at the Van Bodies site.

The event was organised by Morecambe-based EMMU Rescue on behalf of the Motor Sports Association, the UK’s governing body for motorsport.

EMMU crew chief Stuart Westbrook, who led the organising team, said: “The event was a huge success with many units taking part.

“Five rescue assessments were undertaken and I am pleased to say that everyone passed.

“It was our 31st year of running the weekend and there is always a strong demand for places – it’s probably the biggest motorsport rescue training event in the UK.

“We spend Saturday providing presentations on medical and rescue issues at Royal Lancaster Infirmary before heading to Van Bodies for a practical session on Sunday.

“Ken Allen kindly provides us with a selection of scrap cars on which the participants can practice using the various tools we have available to help extracting patients from damaged vehicles.

“Thanks to TEG Sport in Carnforth we also had the shell from a real rally car available to assist with the training.”

EMMU have been providing motorsport rescue services since 1981 and they continue to attend many events including car rallies and sprints.

They also provide rescue cover for the M-Sport World Rally Team tests in Cumbria.