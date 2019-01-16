Crash closes M6 between junctions 35 and 36

Police are warning motorists that the M6 is currently closed in both directions between junctions 35 and 36 after a number of vehicles were reportedly in collision.

Emergency services are currently attending the incident.

Motorists are asked to drive with care on the approach to this area.

Police were called at 3.10pm.

Emergency services are in attendance and multi air ambulances have been dispatched.

There have been separate collisions on both carriageways, and an air ambulance is landing for the collision on the northbound.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

Exit the M6 at J35 and join the A601(M) until J35A to then join the A6 northbound towards Milnthorpe.

Follow the A6 through Milnthorpe and head towards Kendal. At the junction with the A590 turn right and continue on the A590 towards Brettargh Holt. At the Brettargh Holt roundabout, follow the A590 towards Penrith (M6). Rejoin the M6 at the J36 slip road.