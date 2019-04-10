Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe, 9/4/19

The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster:

ADAMS, Keith Aaron (37), Scott Road, Morecambe. Breached a community order. Order varied to include 140 hours of unpaid work over 12 months. Costs £50.

BARKER, Robert David (23), Carr Lane, Middleton. Criminal damage. Conditional discharge for 12 months, costs £140.

BELL, Daniel James (24), Warren Grove, Heysham. Driving without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fine £660, costs £151. Six penalty points on licence.

BERESFORD, Harry Isaac Anthony (19), Tarnbrook Road, Heysham. Criminal damage, driving without due care and attention. Compensation £50, fine £80, costs £115. Five penalty points on licence.

BERESFORD, Shaun Anthony (35) Melbourne Road, Lancaster. Drink driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance, breached a conditional discharge. Fine £120, costs £15. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

BRADFORD, Ben Jamie Ken (19), Croftlands, Warton. Assault. Restraining order. Fined £120. Costs £115.

BROTHERIDGE, Gavin (38) Acre Court, Mainway. Using a colour television without a licence. Fine £40, costs £30.

BURGMANS, Claire Elizabeth (34) Harcourt Road, Lancaster. Theft x 2. Community order with tag and 8 week curfew. Compensation £99.14, costs £170.

CALLAND, Kara Louise (27) Ellesmere Grove, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fine £80, costs £30. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

CLAYTON, Joe (40) Westminster Road, Morecambe. Using a colour television without a licence. Fine £60, costs £150.s

CARR, James (29) Kings Drive, Carnforth. Drug driving. Fine £250, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

COULTON, Lee William (36) Hubert Place, Lancaster. Theft x 2. Breached a conditional discharge x 2. Resentenced for original theft x 2. Community order with tag and curfew for eight weeks.Drug rehabilitation requirement. Costs £85.

DICKINSON, Aaron (37), Rysdale Crescent, Morecambe. Drink driving, possession of Class A drugs. Fine £894, costs £129. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

DOWSON, Simon (65), Main Street, Wray. Illegal fishing. Conditional discharge. Costs £170.

GRAHAM, Brandon (27), Edward Street, Morecambe. Drink driving. Fine £625, costs £147. Disqualified from driving for 23 months.

HARKIN, Steven Sean (30) Crossgill Place, Lancaster. Assault, threatening behaviour. Fine £160, costs £115.

HAWKESFORD, Spencer Paul (51), Hornby Terrace, Morecambe. Failed to give information as to the identity of the rider of a vehicle. Fine £660, costs £151. Six penalty points on licence.

HOQUE, Benjamin Zamel Ahmed (29) Penrhyn Road, Lancaster. Assault. Fine £460, costs £131.

HOWARD, Damien Downy (33), Combermere Road, Heysham. Possession of a knife in a public place. 90 days prison suspended for 24 months. 120 hours unpaid work. Costs £200.

HOWE, Finlay (19), Watery Lane, Lancaster. Criminal damage x 4. Community order for 12 months with 57 hours unpaid work. Compensation £960.

HUGHES, Gary (34), Heysham Road, Morecambe. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance. Fine £660, costs £15. Eight penalty points on licence.

HUNT, Joseph (19), Norwood Drive, Morecambe. Driving without due care and attention. Fine £192, costs £115. Five penalty points on licence.

INGLE, Kevin Lee (24), Bellamy Avenue, Morecambe. Driving without due care and attention, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance. Fine £576, costs £119, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

LIGHTBOWN, Ian (47), Grove Street, Morecambe. Threatening behaviour. 12 weeks prison suspended for 12 months. Compensation £200, costs £200. Knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

MANNERS, Jason (27) Queen Street, Lancaster. Breach of the peace. Bound over in the sum of £50 for 12 months.

MCDONNALL, Camilla Sheila (35) Fleet Green, Lancaster. Drunk and disorderly. Fine £120, costs £115.

MOWER, Rory Joseph (22), Station Way, Garstang. Drink driving, using illegal tyres x 2. Fine £447, costs £132. Disqualified from driving for 42 months.

O’NEIL, Charles (37), Riverview Court, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Costs £105.

REQUENA, Alejandro Jeffery (29) Homfray Grove, Morecambe. Disclosed a private sexual photograph or film without consent. Community order with rehabilitation. Fine £30, costs £170.

RICHARDSON, Darren James (51) Middleton Road, Heysham. Failed to provide a specimen of breath. Fine £240, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 16 months.

SINCLAIR, Leon Charles (18), Ambleside Road, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Sum to be remitted.

WALKER, Colm Reid (19), Walton Grove, Morecambe. Drug driving. Fine £170, costs £115. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

WAREING, Scott Craig (34) Ryelands Road, Lancaster. Shoplifting. Fine £120, costs £115.

WATTS, Darryl John Adam (29), Sefton Road, Heysham. Fraud by false representation. Community order for 12 months with 40 hours unpaid work. Costs £85.

WHITE, Katrina (46) Warren Grove, Heysham. Using illegal tyres on a vehicle x 3. Fine £440, costs £129. Three penalty points on licence.

WILSON, Gary Thomas (45), Parkfield Drive, Lancaster. Assault. Restraining order. Fine £200, costs £30.

WOOLLEY, Scott Robert J (30) Bowland Road, Heysham. Driving without a seat belt. Fine £220, costs £115.

YOUNG, Robert Ian (46), Criminal damage. Community oder with rehabilitation activity requirement. Fined £20. Costs £135.