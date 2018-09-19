Courageous Lancaster builder among community award winners

A hero builder who saved a mum from her burning car after it exploded has been named as one of BBC Radio Lancashire’s Community Heroes.

Brian Turner, 54, a builder who works in Lancaster, won the Courage Award at the ceremony at Preston Guild Hall on Sunday evening.

Pam Williams with her Highly Commended Trophy at the BBC Community Heroes Award Night on Sunday 16 September.

It came after he saved mum-of-two Julie Nicklin from her burning car after it exploded at Asda petrol station in Ovangle Road.

At the time, Julie hailed Brian a hero for saving her life and said he needed to be recognised for what he had done.

He said: “I’m very proud. I was supposed to be away on holiday now, but changed it so I could be here tonight. Which was a good thing!”

A woman who runs a mental health cafe in Carnforth won the accolade of Volunteer of the Year.

Jayne Collins, of the Serenity cafe, said: “I’m absolutely made up and delighted. It’s nice to be recognised for the work I have done.” Meanwhile, a “dedicated and inspirational” Lancashire Adult Learning teacher was named as a Highly Commended Community Hero.

Pam Williams runs work clubs in Lancaster and Morecambe supporting adult learners into employment.

She said: “I’m incredibly proud to be named as Highly Commended because I just see what I do as my job.

“I absolutely love my job as every day is different and I take great pleasure in supporting people into employment, or on their way towards employment via education or volunteering opportunities.”

A Morecambe school cook was also highly commended in the education category of the awards. Rose Rawcliffe, who works at Morecambe Bay Primary School, demonstrated outstanding commitment to her profession.

BBC Radio Lancashire revealed the winners of its first ever Community Heroes Awards on Sunday.

Listeners were asked to nominate people who have made a difference to people’s lives in Lancashire.