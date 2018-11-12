Couple who attended same Lancaster school named as M6 crash victims

A couple from Lancaster who died in a smash on the M6 motorway have been named.

David and Patricia Howard died following the crash close to junction 31a for Fulwood at around 9.55pm on Sunday November 11.

An Audi A4 travelling northbound collided with their Vauxhall Vectra, which hit a Volkswagen Transporter, which then collided with a Citroen CX Athena.

Emergency services attended and Patricia, 58, who was driving, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

David, 57, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital, but died a short time later.

The occupants of the Audi made off from the scene and were later arrested by police in connection with the incident.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 47-year-old man from Ulverston and the driver of the Citroen, a 70-year-old man from Galgate, were not injured.

Police are now appealing for witnessses to come forward.

It is understood David and Patricia both attended Skerton High School, and David worked at Premierline Business Insurance in Mannin Way off Caton Road.

Tributes have been paid to the couple on social media.

The M6 northbound was closed for more than six hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Sgt David Hurst, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are very much with the man and woman involved at this sad time. “We are appealing for information following the collision and if you saw what happened and have yet to speak to police, please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1407 of November 11.”

Two men aged 22 and 24, both from Wakefield, a 21-year-old woman from Abergavenny and a 24-year-old man from Ossett, West Yorkshire, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and are in custody.

An 18-year-old woman was initially arrested by police but has since been taken to hospital having suffered a broken arm.