Couple share happy day with Harry and Meghan

A couple who were married on the same day as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a “perfect” day.

Adrian Tonge and Marc Wilkinson tied the knot at Lancaster Castle on May 19 – which was also the day of the Lancaster Pride Festival.

Adrian Tonge (left) and Marc Wilkinson.

“The date was a coincidence, we chose it before the royals and didn’t realise it was the same as gay pride,” said Adrian, who grew up in Morecambe. Adrian, 57, and Marc, 42, had a reception at the Midland Hotel before heading to Lancaster Castle for the ceremony. They also hired a vintage double decker bus to travel with guests to the castle.

The couple are currently in Pisa as part of a 10-day honeymoon in Italy.

Marc said: “The day went perfectly, we couldn’t have asked for any thing better.

“The ceremony went beautifully with us both shedding a few tears as we declared our love for each other. We both couldn’t have asked for a better day.”