Couple renew their wedding vows in Lancaster

A Lancaster couple who got married 65 years ago will be renewing their vows in a special ceremony.

Albert and Audrey Dowthwaite, 89 and 85, tied the knot at The Priory in Lancaster in 1953 and many decades later will be saying ‘I do’ once more.

Albert and Audrey Dowthwaite on their wedding day 65 years ago.

The couple met at Albert’s brother Levi Dowthwaite’s house on Mayfield Avenue, Lancaster, in 1951 on a blind date. They have five children, Susan Simister 64, Joyce Hudson-Bowe 62, Lyn Davis 61, Dawn Byrne 60 and Derek Dowthwaite 59.

They also have 10 grandchildren five boys and fivegirls along with 12 great grandchildren and one step great-grandchild, with two new additions on the way in May and July.

Albert worked mainly as a baker and confectioner while Audrey worked at Williamsons factory on the quay .

Audrey enjoys her time knitting, crocheting and drawing in adult colouring books. Albert spends his time baking and walking Tiny their seven- year -old Bichon Yorkshire Terrier cross.

The couple are inseparable and spend all their time together.The secret to their happy marriage is agreeing to disagree and as Albert said: “Doing as I am told!”

Albert and Audrey will be renewing and celebrating their vows on April 4 at the Priory Church in Lancaster at 2pm.