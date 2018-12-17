Couple racially abuse passengers on Edinburgh to Lancaster train

Officers from British Transport Police are looking to identify this man and woman after passengers were racially abused on board a train travelling between Edinburgh and Lancaster.

The pair were being disruptive on board the service at around 6.30pm on November 11, playing tag up and down the carriage.

Other passengers asked the couple to settle down, but they became abusive, attempting to provoke a fight before racially abusing an Asian couple, asking them to bring them “fried rice” in an offensive accent.

They were eventually removed from the train at Lancaster station.

Officers believe the man and woman shown in this CCTV image may have information which could help them investigate.

If you can help, contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 433 of 11/11/2018.

Or you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111.