Council tax rise set to be approved by Lancaster City Council

The meeting will take place at Lancaster Town Hall.
The increase will equate to around £70 a year for an average Band D property in the Lancaster district.

Lancaster City Councillors are expected to agree a 3.8 per cent increase in council tax at a meeting tonight, February 26.

The increase is based on a 3.99 per cent rise for Lancashire County Council, a 4.96 per cent rise for Lancashire Police and Crime, a 1.99 per cent increase for Lancashire Fire Authority, and a 2.2 per cent increase for Lancaster City Council.

For an average Band D property, council tax will increase from £1,844.47 a year in 2019/20 to £1,914.58 in 2020/21.

Lancashire County Council receives the lion's share of this figure, a total of 1,400.32, while Lancaster City Council receives £231.95, Lancashire Police and Crime receives £211.45, and Lancashire Fire Authority receives £70.86.

The figure does not include individual Parish precepts, depending on where you live in the district.

This can be anything from no extra charge in Roeburndale, up to an extra £75 per year in Tunstall.

The average parish tax rate is £30.63.