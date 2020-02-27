Council tax in Lancaster and Morecambe is going up again - but where does your money go?

It's Lancashire County Council that receives by far the highest proportion of your council tax, although Lancaster City Council is the collecting authority.

This year, council tax on the whole in the Lancaster district is increasing by 3.8 per cent.

Lancaster Town Hall

Last year, council tax rose by almost five per cent in the Lancaster district.

The increase for 2020/21 is based on a 3.99 per cent rise for Lancashire County Council, a 4.96 per cent rise for Lancashire Police and Crime, a 1.99 per cent increase for Lancashire Fire Authority, and a 2.2 per cent increase for Lancaster City Council.

Of the county council's increase, 1.99 per cent is for "general expenditure", while 2 per cent has been ringfenced for adult social care.

The authority is currently working with a team of third party consultants on a plan to overhaul the way it operates in order to plug a £38m funding gap which is forecast by 2023.

For an average Band D property, council tax will increase from £1,844.47 a year in 2019/20 to £1,914.58 in 2020/21.

Lancashire County Council receives the lion's share of this figure, a total of 1,400.32, while Lancaster City Council receives £231.95, Lancashire Police and Crime receives £211.45, and Lancashire Fire Authority receives £70.86.

Council tax pays for local services such as planning, transport, highways, police, fire, libraries, museums, leisure and recreation, rubbish collection and disposal, environmental health and trading standards.

It also pays for adult and children's social care, and some elements of housing.

It does not pay for health services.

Many of these services are provided by Lancashire County Council, but some are provided by Lancaster City Council.

Parish precepts can also be added to council tax bills, depending on where you live in the district.

This can be anything from no extra charge in Roeburndale, up to an extra £75 per year in Tunstall.

The average parish tax rate is £30.63.

Parish precepts may provide, maintain or contribute to services such as allotments, leisure, bus shelters, litter bins, car parks, local illuminations, community centres, parks and open spaces, public toilets, street cleaning, cycle paths and planning.

Homeowners usually start paying their new bill at the beginning of April, and receive a breakdown of the costs with their bill.