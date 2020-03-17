CORONAVIRUS: Visiting hours and number of visitors restricted at Royal Lancaster Infirmary

Visitors on all wards will be restricted to one hour per day.

Following national guidance due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT) is adding restrictions to visiting patients in its

hospitals with immediate effect.

Sue Smith OBE, Executive Chief Nurse and Deputy Chief Executive (UHMBT), said: “We recognise that visiting plays an important part for a patient's recovery. However, following the Prime Minister’s announcement asking us all to limit social contact where possible to slow down the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), we are asking the public to limit visiting and to consider other ways of keeping in touch, such as phone calls.”

With immediate effect, the following restrictions will apply to visiting across all of UHMBT’s hospitals:



 Visiting on all wards will be restricted to one hour per day from 6.30pm - 7.30pm

 Visitors must be immediate family members or carers

 Visitors will be limited to one per patient unless:

 the patient is receiving end-of-life care

 the visitor needs to be accompanied (accompanying visitors should not stay in patient, ward or communal areas)

 they are a partner / birthing partner accompanying a woman in labour

 No children under 12 should be visiting without the ward’s prior permission

 Appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will be provided if required

Slightly different rules apply to the Children’s Wards and Special Care Baby Units - two visitors are allowed and this may include a child under 12.

Sue, continued: “Whilst we recognise the therapeutic nature of visiting, we also have a wider duty to protect patients and our colleagues working in our hospitals and communities, and we ask for the public’s help in respecting these rules.

“It is also important to remind the public that they should not visit any health and care settings if they: are unwell (especially if they have a high temperature or a new, persistent cough); are

vulnerable as a result of their medication; have a chronic illness; or are over 70 years of age.

“If you do feel unwell, you can use the NHS 111 online service for the latest advice and guidance.”

Members of the public can access the latest guidance at https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-information-for-the-public and can access the online NHS 111 service at https://111.nhs.uk/.