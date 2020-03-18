CORONAVIRUS: Salt Ayre Leisure Centre to close 'for foreseeable future'

Lancaster City Council has announced that Salt Ayre Leisure Centre will close from Thursday March 19.

The decision follows further discussions by Lancaster City Council’s Pandemic Consequences Group.

The announcement today, March 18, follows the group's previous decisions to close council run museums, visitor centres, cafes and public buildings yesterday.

It had initially said it would keep the gym and swimming pool in Doris Henderson Way open, but these are both now to close.

A council spokesman said: "The Leisure Centre will be closed for the foreseeable future. Further communications will be issued to advise of the re-opening to the public in due course."