CORONAVIRUS: 'Limbo' and worry for Lancaster businesses and traders, but city is still open

Traders, shopkeepers and the self employed are waiting to hear how coronavirus will affect their livelihoods, with many worried about the coming days.

People are still shopping in the city centre, buskers are still busking, doors are still open, you can still smell Lush and Greggs pasties...but there are notable differences.

Shops display signs and instructions about the measures they are taking to reduce the potential spread of coronavirus.

Several say they are closed until further notice.

Lancaster pub and restaurant bosses have previously said they have no choice but to remain open.

Many are operating on reduced hours. Staff are keeping their distance, but most are in good spirits, despite the obvious risk.

Outside the city centre, traders are also becoming increasingly worried about supply chains and jobs being cancelled.

One self employed joiner, whose wife works as a nurse, wonders how he's going to make things work.

More announcements from central government are expected later today.

At Single Step Wholefoods in Penny Street, staff are carting in supplies just arrived from the wholesaler.

The "lockdown" section at Lancaster library

But Co-op member Chris Newton said one supplier was preparing for the worst next week.

Peter Corke, owner of the Market Cobbler, said his takings were down by two thirds.

"I've never known anything like it," he said.

"It's similar to what it's like in war time."

Lancaster library is still open for now.

It even has a "lockdown" section of books.

But it has cancelled all events, including Baby Bounce and Rhyme, which usually has 100 attendees, and Lancaster Adult Learning and U3A classes.

It is understood the library is giving people longer loans on books and the computers and Wifi are still available for members of the public - for now.

Back at Single Step, Chris Newton said: "We've got our wholesale delivery a day late, and we've been closing while we get it inside the shop.

"We've got a lot of fresh veg, but our suppliers have said they're preparing for the worst next week.

"We're trying to keep things as hygienic as possible.

"We're only allowing five people in the shop at once, and we give each customer a scoop for loose items and then cleanse it afterwards.

"Our customers have been fantastic.

"We're a food business and we're essential in that respect, so we're just waiting to hear what is going to happen.

"Normally I'd shake your hand but under the circumstances..."

Like Prince Charles recently, Peter Corke at Market Cobbler went in for a handshake too, but immediately thought better of it.

"We're open," he said, "but my business has dropped by two thirds."

"The government is going to help, they've promised help, and without that we'd all go bust.

"I understand the government will contact me, and the local council will get the money out to small businesses.

"It's really worrying, but we're all in the same boat.

"I've certainly noticed a difference in the city.

"Businesses have been closing early, but as long as we've got a few customers, we'll stay open, if we're allowed to.

"I've not known anything like this in 60 years."

In the building trade, uncertainty is rife as jobs are cancelled, and materials become increasingly hard to come by.

A self employed joiner and father of two, who preferred to remain anonymous, said: "I've just spent £2,500 on materials because the supplier said it's likely the shop will be closing down.

"But now I'm having jobs cancelled.

"They're trying to set up something where materials can be delivered to the kerbside so people can keep working, but I'm not so sure about that now.

"I've had six jobs cancelled for the next eight weeks.

"I generally work in people's houses, and I'm making stuff to go into the houses.

"Do I carry on making all this stuff?

"If people are getting laid off from work they don't want the job anymore.

"Plasterers are being cancelled left right and centre. It's a strange scenario and I'm getting more worried by the day.

"In eight weeks time I'll be in isolation anyway on a barn conversion, but I don't know whether I'll be able to get hold of the materials."

Back in Lancaster city centre, people are out buying Mother's Day cards and presents.

At the burger stand in Cheapside, someone in the queue shouts out: "It's a zombie apocalypse."

Many people are still going about their day, but for how much longer as "lockdown" rumours continue to do the rounds.

Lancaster City Council has allocated £2m in emergency funding to support the district’s most vulnerable people and struggling local businesses.

City councillors agreed the funding as part of a package of measures to assist communities through the current public health emergency.

The funding will be allocated from the council’s reserves.

Councillors also called on the Government to waive the five week waiting period before a Universal Credit claim is paid, to deal with the rapidly expanding need for benefit support.

Councillor Dr Erica Lewis, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “It goes without saying that as a society we have a duty to protect our most vulnerable members.

“Many were struggling before the outbreak of coronavirus and the impact of the disease has only increased the pressure they are facing to feed their families and pay their bills.

“Businesses too are struggling as fewer people use their services following the advice that we all need to practice greater social distancing.

“As a council we have a duty to lead and protect our communities. I’m pleased that with the support of all political groups we have been able to agree this funding as part of a wider package of support measures as we look to weather this unprecedented crisis.”

Last night’s decision will see £1million allocated to support coordinated efforts to protect the most vulnerable people, working with partners in the voluntary, community and faith sector, including local foodbanks.

Another £1million will be allocated to provide assistance to struggling local businesses. A specialist team has been established by the city council to support businesses through the crisis. Any businesses wanting to know more about funding, or just needing general advice, should contact the city council’s economic development team by emailing econdev@lancaster.gov.uk.

